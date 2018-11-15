Experts look ways to curb deaths as fires get more severe

FILE - In this March 8, 2018 file photo, National Park firefighters start to run to keep ahead of a controlled burn near the Abrahms Fall trail head in Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tenn. Creating fire buffers between housing and dry grasslands and brush and burying spark-prone power lines underground would give people a better chance of surviving wildfires, experts say. So would controlled burns, a proven, historic practice that has been neglected in recent decades. (Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times via AP, File) (Tom Sherlin)