EPA official arrested on felony ethics charges in Alabama

This booking image provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Birmingham, Ala, shows Trey Glenn. Glenn, the Trump administration’s top environmental official for the Southeast has been arrested on multiple state ethics violations in Alabama related to an illegal scheme to help a coal company avoid paying for a costly toxic waste cleanup. Glenn was booked into a county jail in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 15, before being released on a $30,000 bond. (Jefferson County Sheriff via AP)