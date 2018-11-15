Dry Thursday, freezing again tonight?

We’re freezing this morning. So bundle up with a hat, gloves, and coat as you head out the door. The rest of Thursday looks dry, sunnier, & cool. It’ll technically be warmer than yesterday since high temperatures should reach the 50s. But, that’s still much cooler than normal for mid-November. It’ll be cold again tonight with another round of freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s across coastal Mississippi. Friday brings sunshine with high temperatures near 60. And the weekend looks nice and cool with sunshine and slightly cooler than normal temperatures.