Diddy's former girlfriend and mother to 3 children dies

File-This Nov. 4, 2004, file photo shows Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directing photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York. Porter, Diddy's former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died. A representative for Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. No further details were immediately available. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens)