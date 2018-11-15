Advocates for sexual assault victims react to bridge rape arrest

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Although it took four years for authorities to link evidence to Aaron Roy McMillian, CEO of the Gulfport Center for Nonviolence Stacey Riley said his arrest shows justice for victims can be achieved.
“It significantly increases the hope for someone who has been sexually assaulted to know that the legal system does work,” Riley said.
The victim of the 2014 rape on the bridge was immediately taken to the hospital where she was tested. According to police, the DNA samples collected in the examination led to Tuesday’s arrest.
Riley said if someone believes they are the victim of a sexual assault, going to the hospital as soon as possible after the crime is critical.
“That increases the likelihood of any evidence collected from a sexual assault case to be found, and it increases the abilities for an arrested to be made and a prosecution to take place,” Riley said.
Stephanie Piper is a sexual assault victim advocate. She can provide support for victims and walk them through the medical and legal process.
“When they go, they can get all of the kit collected or some of the kit collected,” Piper said. “We basically let the victim run the room and tell us what they want to happen. Since someone has already taken choices away from them, they’re able to have choices for what they want done from that point forward.”
Piper believes the arrest from a crime committed four years ago will now give other victims hope.
"It's very rare for a lot of evidence to be collected during the kit collection, but when that does come forward it means just a small win for the victim," Piper said.
For more information on the recommended steps victims can take and services provided by the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, visit the website or call 800-800-1396.
