Women’s group that spearheaded cameras on bridge thankful for assault arrest

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A group of women banded together four years ago when a woman was raped on the Biloxi Bay Bridge. They formed Gulf Coast WAVE, which stands for Women Against Violence Everywhere.
After hearing the news Tuesday that an arrest had finally been made in the assault, women in the group said they were so thankful.
“We knew there needed to be safety on the bridge," said Heather Denison, one of the founding members of WAVE. “Really, our community here in Ocean Springs and Biloxi came together and totally supported this idea and some generous donations to help get this camera on the bridge to promote safety.”
Denison and founding WAVE member Robin Cooley say part of that mission included cameras on the bridge, something that wasn’t there the night the victim was assaulted.
“She reported it and so many people don’t and I just commend her bravery," Denison said.
With the help of the City of Ocean Springs, Biloxi and Ocean Springs police departments and the Ocean Springs Yacht Club, two cameras were posted 18 months after the assault.
“Everybody really just worked together to make it happen," Cooley added.
It was a team effort to help so many women who visit this bridge daily, including the women behind the safety movement.
“I do look around my surroundings if you’re going around a little piece of woods by yourself," Denison said.
“It’s really unfortunate that women especially have to live our lives that way but it is the reality so be smart and be safe," Cooley said.
