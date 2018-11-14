Winter invades today, we freeze tonight

Still cold and wet today. So, another great day for your warmest raincoat. For Wednesday, more rain showers, especially before noon, with continued cold air. The feels like temperatures will be in the 30s for the majority of Wednesday, even during the daylight hours. By tonight, the rain will come to an end early enough such that road conditions will be dry by the time temperatures drop off into freezing later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be our first freeze of the season. Sub-freezing temperatures will be possible from around midnight Thursday morning to 9:00 Thursday morning. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Wind chill values may also drop into the 20s during that time-frame, impacting people and pets outside for prolonged periods. So, please protect pets, plants, and people. This should not be a hard freeze so pipes should be okay. After the morning freeze, Thursday brings sunshine. Might freeze again Thursday night & Friday night though.