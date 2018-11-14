Whistleblower comes forward, blasts Biloxi School Board for outing her

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Biloxi school employee has come forward, revealing herself as the whistleblower inside the school district.
WLOX News obtained a letter she delivered to the Biloxi School Board at their meeting Tuesday night. In it, Victoria Moon Conway alleges unethical behavior, illegal activities and fear of retaliation by Biloxi school administrators.
Conway is the district’s Administrative Assistant in Child Nutrition, and has been an employee of the school district for the last decade. In the two-page letter, she describes how a few years ago she “began to see things that set off alarms that were not only unethical but illegal.”
Last month, in a special meeting the school board acknowledged there is an investigation underway by the state auditor’s office of alleged impropriety. The board also adopted a “whistleblower policy” aimed at protecting people who report possible wrongdoing.
But Conway’s letter says even with that new whistleblower policy, “there is a fear of retaliation.”
“My mother came to you in good faith representing a group of honest, hard-working employees to inform you of impropriety and illegal activities going on in this District. Instead of standing behind us, you turned a detailed list over to the Superintendent.”
Conway goes on to list a number of disturbing events that have happened since that list was turned over.
“You see, that list you gave the Superintendent all but said my name. There were things on that list only my boss, the Director of Chartwells, and I would have known about. You handed them a big red arrow pointing at me and I have had to suffer every day since then.”
Conway said the fear of retaliation is exactly why she waited so long to come forward in the first place. Now, her worst fears are coming true.
Conway said the fear of retaliation is exactly why she waited so long to come forward in the first place. Now, her worst fears are coming true.
Conway ends her letter saying throughout this difficult time, what helps to keep her going is the knowledge that she knows she did the right thing.
"I love my job and will fight to make things right in this District. I love Biloxi! I am Biloxi!"
