’Tis the season: Company gives all its employees guns

(RNN) – There’s nothing like a handgun for the holidays.
A small Wisconsin business called BenShot gave all its workers weapons for Christmas.
Just to be official, the company that designs and manufactures shot and beer glasses with bullets embedded into the glass provided its workers with gift cards, so they could purchase their firepower themselves and not run afoul of state law, WISN TV reported.
You know, background checks, etc.
“BenShot gave all employees handguns for Christmas,” says a company Facebook post that shows 19 people packing heat. “Cheers!”
"We are a small, close-knit team at BenShot," owner Ben Wolfgram told WISN. "I want to make sure all of the employees are safe and happy, a handgun was the perfect gift."
BenShot is based in Hortonville, WI, about about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.