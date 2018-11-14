South Mississippi Strong: Heather Eason and the Comeback Coolers phenomenon

Since then, the collections have increased, along with the Comeback Cooler network. All over the eastern half of the country, when disaster strikes, Heather Eason and her Comeback Cooler comrades are there to ease the pain and literally raise the spirits of those whose lives have been turned upside down. Some coolers have beer, some have cleaning supplies and other drinks, and all of them have inspirational messages and words of encouragement from South Mississippians who've been there and done that.