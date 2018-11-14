Registration for Thankgiving ‘Feed the Needy’ program approaches deadline

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Law enforcement agencies on the Coast are getting ready to carry out a generous Thanksgiving Day tradition.
It’s almost time for the 29th annual Feed the Needy program. Volunteers are preparing to give out thousands of dinners at the Lyman community center this Thanksgiving Day. On average, nearly 4,600 meals are distributed throughout the holiday season.
The Gulfport Police Department says the program is funded only through donations, which is why they’re asking people to step up and volunteer.
Anyone who wishes to help package and deliver meals should report to Lyman Community Center at 13472 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and deliveries start at 9 a.m.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community as best as we can. It gives people who don’t need the food a chance to come out and volunteer to give back to their community as well," said Tiffany Neves with Gulfport Police Department’s community relations division. "They can come out and package the meals at the community center with us, or they can deliver them to people’s homes.”
If you are interested in making a monetary donation, contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5703.
