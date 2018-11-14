First freeze of the season expected tonight

It’s another cold and cloudy day! Highs will remain in the mid 40s and a few showers may stay in today. As the clouds clear out tonight, our temperatures are going to fall quickly. By Thursday morning, temperatures will be near freezing in the low 30s. We will be under a Freeze Warning beginning at midnight. Areas inland have the best chance at seeing lows at or below freezing. It’s important to protect your plants and pets tonight before heading to bed! Wind chills by early Thursday morning will be in the 20s.