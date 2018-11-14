East Central High student delivers on the court and in the classroom

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - East Central High School senior Raegan Pearson plays basketball and works hard on her academics. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend the University of South Alabama after graduation and pursue neonatal nursing.
“I love babies, and I’ve always loved them. That’s just my passion," she said. “My aunt is a neonatal nurse so I’ve kind of watched her.”
Pearson said her favorite subject is English.
“I like writing and reading," she added, saying she holds herself accountable when it comes to studying and her school work.
Head basketball coach Wesley Brewer said Pearson is part of the Fab 5, a handful of seniors who excel on the court.
“Raegan is a really intelligent player on the court. She sees the court really well. She understands where teammates are going to be, and she’s an ultimate team player," Brewer said.
“I love the game of basketball and volleyball; I love them both. I just like being with my friends and the atmosphere, my coach," Pearson said.
If Pearson looks familiar, that’s because her identical twin sister plays basketball too.
“We do a lot of things together. We’re really close. We have a tight bond so for use to be able to share a sport together is pretty awesome," she said.
“You want to see kids be happy and I think Raegan has a passion, she has a focus on what she wants to do in her next step in life so we’re happy for her," Brewer said.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.