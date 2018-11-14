Date confirmed for Thunderbirds airshow over Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base and the city of Biloxi, working with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, have confirmed the official date for “Thunder Over the Sound: The Keesler and Biloxi Air and Space Show” will be May 4 and 5 of 2019.
The event will take place over both the Keesler base and the Biloxi sound. While exact times and acts are still being coordinated, in the morning event goers will be able to enter the base, see aircraft static displays up close, and watch a number of smaller air acts.
In the afternoon, attendees can go off base, into Biloxi, along the beach just off White Avenue and watch the Thunderbirds, along with other acts, perform over the Gulf of Mexico.
“We’re really excited to bring the Thunderbirds back to the Gulf Coast, and are happy to partner with the city of Biloxi to bring what will hopefully be an outstanding show to one and all,” said Col. Lance Burnett, 81st Training Wing vice commander.
This is the first air show of its kind to involve a joint effort between a city and a military base, taking place in two different locations.
“Earlier this year, we had 150,000 people along the waterfront and another thousand boaters experience a great two-day show over the water with Blues Over Biloxi,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “They saw how great it can be, and I’m looking forward to our partnership with Keesler to make the Thunderbirds show even more successful.”
Information related to air acts, parking plans and other general information will be housed at www.keesler.af.mil/airshow which will be updated throughout the months leading up to the air show.
The air show date was moved from its original date of April 13 and 14 to help deconflict with other events taking place in the area during the same weekend.
