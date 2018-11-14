Cold Alert: First Freeze 36 Hours Away

We have had a significant cool down here in South Mississippi, and it’s about to get colder! Temperatures on Tuesday night will remain in the 40s thanks to more cloud cover and rain. However, the cloud cover will clear late Wednesday night. This will allow our temperatures to drop near freezing by early Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch will be in place from Wednesday night going into Thursday morning.
Areas inland or north of I-10 have the best chance of seeing temperatures drop below freezing. This will be the first time this fall season that we’ll see temperatures this low. It’s important to protect any tender plants, and to keep your pets warm. If there is a little bit of water left on roads and bridges, there could be a few slick spots form by the morning. It will not be cold enough this time around to worry about pipes freezing.
However, even little bit of wind on Thursday morning is going to make it feel more like the mid 20s!
So, if you haven’t busted out the thick winter gear, you definitely want to have it by Thursday morning! By the afternoon, we’ll be much warmer with highs in the 50s.
