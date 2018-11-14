Biloxi man convicted of murder after an earlier mistrial was declared

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been convicted in the 2016 shooting death of another man. A jury found Orlando Newell guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. This comes after a mistrial was declared earlier this year.
The second trial for Newell began early this month. Newell was accused of shooting Michael Anthony Woods on Sept. 24, 2016, at a Biloxi apartment complex. Woods was shot multiple times, dying from a gunshot wound to the chest, said authorities.
The two men were acquaintances, according to police, but had a prior dispute that led to the deadly confrontation.
Multiple witnesses described Newell’s car to detectives. He was arrested about 30 minutes after the shooting near Pass Road. That same day, police also found the murder weapon in a nearby trash can.
Newell was convicted for murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
“The defendant provided false information as to his identity and where he had been prior to the shooting; however, the Biloxi Police Department found the murder weapon," said senior assistance district attorney Beth McFayden, who prosecuted the case with Ian Baker. “Crime Lab personnel testified that DNA found on the gun matched the defendant and the defendant had gunshot residue on his hands.”
Newell was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a habitual offender.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.