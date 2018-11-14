Angel Myers McIlrath appointed District Attorney of Jackson, George, Greene counties

“For 15 years the staff of the District Attorney’s Office and I have worked to protect children, hold drug dealers and gang members accountable for their criminal acts, and ensure that victims have equal rights in the courtroom," said Lawrence. “It is a mission that we have worked for and believed in every day I have had the honor of serving as District Attorney. Angel Myers McIlrath has worked with me for twelve of those fifteen years and believes in that mission as well. I am proud that I have the good fortune to transfer the important duties in this office to such a capable person like Angel.”