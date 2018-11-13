Toys for Tots pulling back in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Across the nation, Toys for Tots collects toys and then distributes them to families in need for Christmas, but going forward the organization is pulling back its efforts in Jackson County.
Tracey Powell is the coordinator for Toys for Tots for Jackson and George Counties. According to Powell, a lack of participants in the registration process and other groups in the county distributing toys led to the difficult decision.
“The foundation decided to just pull out,” Powell said.
In October Toys for Tots held early registration for families requesting to receive toys, and Powell said lower than expected numbers of participants signed up.
Despite the decision to pull out, Powell said the 50 families who requested the toys will still be taken care of, and she is going to work to keep the service going.
“I am going to try my best to get the program to come back,” Powell said. “I’m going to talk to the foundation again to see if we can get it back. I did a little research, and I saw that the need is large in Jackson County. And they need this program there.”
Five other organizations provide similar services in Jackson County including Shop with a Cop and the Salvation Army.
Powell is hopeful Toys for Tots could come back and work with some of the other charities to make the service bigger and better.
“Maybe some of the other organizations can maybe partner with us, and we can make this a win-win situation for the kids,” said Powell.
Powell said the Toys for Tots collection and distribution effort will continue in George County. Visit here for more information on Toys for Tots in George County.
There are no changes for the Toys for Tots program in Harrison, Hancock and Stone Counties. Visit here for more information.
