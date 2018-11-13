’Santa Wears a Badge’ program continues in Jackson County for 5th year

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The 5th annual Santa Wears a Badge gift assistance program is helping children and families in the Jackson County area during the holiday season.
The program provides Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department sponsors the program, but it is funded solely on donations.
To qualify for assistance:
- The family must reside within Jackson County
- The children must be between newborn and 12 years old
- The applicant should not be registered for gift assistance with any other program or agency
Referrals for assistance are received from schools, churches, civic organizations, first responders, ect.
At your request, a Santa Wears a Badge donation box will be placed at your location. The boxes have been set up since November 7 and will be picked up December 18. If you would like to donate, please call Connie Bosarge at 228-623-0659 and leave a message.
After news that Toys for Tots will no longer be servicing children in the Jackson County area, parents are relying more on programs like Santa Wears a Badge to provide assistance.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.