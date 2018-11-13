Coroner identifies two people killed in Long Beach accident

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - We now know the identities of two people killed in a Sunday night accident on 28th Street in Long Beach. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Coroner Gary Hargrove said Melissa Blanco, 49, of Gulfport and Robert Gales, 61, of Long Beach both died from blunt force trauma.
Long Beach Police say Blanco and Gales were walking on the side of the road when they were hit by a vehicle. The person driving that vehicle is believed to have been under the influence because the individual was later charged with DUI. That person’s name has not yet been released.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on 28th Street just east of Simmons Drive. Police tell us that one of the victims lived on Simmons and was out for a walk with a friend. That’s when the unthinkable happened and the pair was struck by a car.
On Tuesday, authorities said they are working with police investigators, the Harrison County coroner’s office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to develop more information about this case. Part of that investigation included a reconstruction of the accident scene on Monday.
