Places you can get a free turkey dinner and a smile this Thanksgiving

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - During the holidays, people across South Mississippi come together to help provide meals for those who are less fortunate. This year is no different.
Whether you are looking for a friendly face and a delicious meal or to volunteer your time helping serve others, here is a list where Thanksgiving meals are being served this year.
Harrison County
- The 29th annual Feed the Needy community dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day at the Lyman Community Center. Workers from public safety agencies through the county, including police officers, firefighters, sheriff's deputies, and more, come together to help feed those in need each year. Last year, more than 5,000 meals were served. Meals are also delivered to those who aren't able to make it out. For more information about volunteering, donating food, or to sign up for meal delivery, click HERE.
Hancock County
- The 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Kelly family will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 701 Green Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis. The sit down, restaurant-style dinner is open to all communities. The dinner includes turkey and all the trimmings. Take out dinners are also available. Deliveries will also be made to the homebound only in Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Hancock County. Volunteers are needed to help serve food and deliver meals. To sign up as a volunteer or to reserve a homebound meal delivery, call 228-223-7349 or email nkellygirl@yahoo.com. Reservations to have a meal delivered must be made by Nov. 19.
- The eighth annual Thanksgiving in the Woods will be held by Shepherd of the Gulf from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. Volunteers will carry home-cooked Thanksgiving meals, camping supplies and cold weather supplies and necessities to the homeless community living off Highway 49. Volunteers are encouraged to bring donations and prepared food and meet at the Humane Society of South Mississippi at 10:30 a.m. For more information or details on how to make a financial donation, contact Linda Favre with Shepherd of the Gulf at 228-229-8980.
Jackson County
- Thanksgiving dinner will be served to anyone who wants to join on Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two Exit Sunshine Realty locations. Those offices are both in Moss Point, with one at located at 8737 Hwy. 613 and the other at 6900 Hwy. 614. The dinner is open to the public,. No to-go plates will be allowed. For more information, call 228-475-EXIT (3948).
George County
- The third annual community Thanksgiving meal in memory of Sharon Anderson will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lucedale National Guard Armory, located at 323 Cowart St. in Lucedale. The meal is free and open to the public. If you plan on attending, please RSVP by calling 601-466-5201, 601-508-5322, and 601-508-8568.
Pearl River County
- A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the community will by children in the Torrence Family Schoolhouse 4-H Community Club. The dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Poplarville storm shelter on Hwy. 26 near the county fairgrounds. The meal will mostly be prepared and served by the 27 children in the club as they learn about cooking and caring for the community. Any hot food that is leftover is sent to a local home for the mentally challenged and to the trustees at the Lenoir/Rowell Correctional Facility in Millard.
