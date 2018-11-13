Mike Espy accepts invitation to debate Cindy-Hyde Smith before run-off elections

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D) has accepted an invitation to debate opponent and incumbent Cindy-Hyde Smith (R) in a public debate on November 20, one week before the run-off election.
The debate invitation comes from the Mississippi Farm Bureau and will be broadcasted live on WLOX. The acceptance from Espy comes Monday evening.
Recently, Hyde-Smith has been under fire for a viral video where she is heard saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row” on November 2nd. Espy has since responded to the video issuing a statement through his Campaign Communications Director Danny Blanton, on the comment, calling it “reprehensible."
This debate will be broadcast on WLOX on November 20.
