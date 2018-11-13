Cold weather shelters open in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As weather temperatures plunge to near freezing in South Mississippi, several shelters have opened up to anyone in need of shelter from the cold temperatures.
- The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and the Old SPanish Trail Baptist Church will open a shelter at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church Tuesday, November 13 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. and Wednesday, November 14 from 6 p.. to 9 a.m. The church is located at 5078 Hwy 90 in Bay St. Louis. If anyone needs a ride to the shelter contact Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
- The Salvation Army shelters will open in Gulfport and Pascagoula Wednesday, November 14 and Thursday, November 15. The Gulfport shelter is located at 2019 22nd St. The Pascagoula shelter is located at 3217 Nathan Hale Ave.
These are the only shelters we have information about. We will continue to update the story as new shelters open up.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.