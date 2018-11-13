Cindy Hyde-Smith’s controversial comment sparks reaction from Coast radio host

SOUTH MS (WLOX) - Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has gone viral on social media for a controversial statement she made where she is heard saying “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row” on November 2nd while she was campaigning. That remark sparked reaction from JZ94.5 radio host Rip Daniels.
The host of the radio’s popular morning show says the African American community is sensitive to anything that can be seen as a racially charged issue.
He has a large African American audience, and as soon as he opened his phone lines this morning, calls came streaming in expressing concern over Hyde-Smith’s choice of words.
“She could have said let me know if there’s a funeral. I’d be there if there’s a funeral. But for her to equate hanging, while she has an African American opponent can’t be ignored. Now, it’s very convenient for some to say, yeah, well surely she didn’t mean that. Well, why’d she just pull that out of thin air?” He asked.
Daniel’s was shocked that the Senator, facing opposition from Mike Espy who is black chose a public hanging analogy... considering Mississippi’s past.
As soon as the radio station posted the story on social media, JZ 94.5′s Facebook page exploded with commentary.
The morning show is called It’s a New Day.
Hyde-Smith released this statement after the video went viral.
Governor Phil Bryant defended Hyde-Smith after the comment.
