Chilly and wet weather sticks around for a bit

It’s been a chilly, breezy, and wet Tuesday so far! More showers will continue this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.
We’ll have the chance for scattered showers tonight, and it will be chilly with lows near 40 on Wednesday morning. The wind will make it feel like the upper 30s. Showers will gradually end from west to east on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s.
As the clouds clear out on Thursday morning, it’s going to be down-right cold! Lows will drop near freezing, and even a slight breeze will make it feel like the upper 20s! It’s a good idea to protect your plants since we could see a widespread freeze. However, temps will warm up into the mid 50s with more sunshine Thursday afternoon. Friday will be warmer and sunny with highs near 60.
