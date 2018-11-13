Chilly, wet, breezy Tuesday

Grab your heavy raincoat today. The one with the fur inside. Because we are setting up for a chilly, wet, and windy Tuesday. The temperatures may be around 50 in the morning but will become colder in the afternoon. And the wind chill could be as cold as the 30s for parts of the day due to the breezy conditions. Rain showers will impact your travel plans, causing wet roads throughout the day. There will probably be very few if any rain-free hours today. For Wednesday, perhaps a few more rain showers with continued cold air. Then, we could wake up to frost or freezing conditions on Thursday as temperatures fall into the 30s. There could be a few more frosty mornings on Friday and Saturday with more 30s possible for our region. Less cold by Sunday into next week with sunshine expected.