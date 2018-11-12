1 year after Mugabe fall, Zimbabwe asks 'What has changed?'

Tanks rolled in the streets of the capital, Harare, and the military put Mugabe under house arrest, in reaction to Mugabe's firing of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans danced in the streets to celebrate the end of Mugabe's repressive rule that had brought ruin to the once prosperous economy. Mugabe, then 92, soon resigned, ending his 37-year rule.