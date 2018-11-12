Wet and possibly stormy Monday

A Tornado Watch is in effect until Noon. This means a tornado warning could occur at any moment. Showers with a chance for thunderstorms on Monday. Severe, damaging, weather will be possible... but not likely. The potential for severe, damaging, weather will be greatest near the coastal locations, especially near and south of I-10. The potential is lower generally north of I-10. If any of today’s thunderstorms become strong, they will be capable of frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and wind gusts to around 35 mph. If any of today’s thunderstorms become severe, they will be capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts over 58 mph, or very intense flooding rainfall. The timing for this severe weather potential is roughly from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.