Volunteers needed to serve up hot turkey dinners on Thanksgiving

If you'd like to help package and deliver meals or help serve food, you should be at the Lyman Community Center, located at 13472 Hwy. 49, Gulfport, at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Deliveries will begin at 9 a.m. Donations are also needed. Those can be mailed to Gulf Coast Law Enforcement Feed the Needy, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501. For questions about volunteering or donations, contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5703.