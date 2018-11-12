Vancleave High students roll out red carpet for veterans

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -They came out strong with more than 700 students at Vancleave High School. The centerpiece of their affection and support was about 200 veterans who showed up for a rousing tribute from the students on the veteran’s special day.
The day was uplifting and joyful, but also somber as the price of freedom was clearly shown at the empty table for POW’s and MIA’s. The students were moved by what they saw and heard. One was Kelsei Green.
“It was a great honor to be able to say to them the things from my heart to them because one of them is my mother, so it’s easy to have that feeling because I’ve lived that life,” she said.
The veterans say they felt blessed to be here. Camilla Edmonds is the wife of a vet.
“When I come and see the young people, I love it. And I love to see the respect, the dedication, just the wonder that they see looking at these people,” she explained.
The founder of the event, Debra Brown, spoke with tears in her eyes for good reason. She lost her Dad to war.
“When he came home after World War II was over, he had war injuries that caused his early death. And I was 6 months old when he died,” Brown recalled.
With patriotic music setting the stage, these veterans have a new appreciation for the younger generation. Just ask Carl King.
“Their hearts are in it. And you can see that transition of understanding that there are actual military people who are out there now trying to defend them so they can remain free,” he explained.
There was an interesting twist on this year’s event at Vancleave High. The keynote speaker, a former graduate of the high school has been in the Army for several years now. In fact, he’s a former Green Beret and is now a recruiter for the Army National Guard.
This day was very special for Staff Sgt. Ethan Smith.
“It was pretty surreal to come back and just to talk to everybody here. I mean, it’s probably one of the biggest honors I’ve had probably as a veteran or as a service member to date. Look at all the people that came out here today, it’s amazing,” he said.
At the end, there was just one thing left to say, a big shout of Happy Veterans day from several students.
After the program, the vets were treated to a meal in the school cafeteria. This is the 17th year students at Vancleave High have hosted the Veterans Day program.
