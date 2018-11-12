Salvation Army in need of holiday food and bell ringers

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Following a rough hurricane season, charitable organizations like the Salvation Army are asking for help from the community in order to help the less fortunate this year. With many Salvation Army employees helping in North Carolina and Florida right now, more volunteers than ever are needed.
Salvation Armies across the Coast are in urgent need of food donations to help fill their food pantries. Food donated to those pantries goes into boxes, which are given to needy families to make sure they have a nice, hot holiday meal. But the Salvation Army needs your help to gather enough food to do this.
Some of the suggested items that are being collected include turkeys, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes and more. Donations can be dropped off at the Pascagoula Salvation Army, which is located at 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue, the Biloxi location at 575 Division Street, or the Gulfport location at 2019 22nd Street.
Salvation Army bell ringers will also begin to appear outside storefronts across South Mississippi by the end of this week. They will remain out there until Christmas Eve. Volunteers are still needed to ring bells and collect cash donations. For more information about becoming a bell ringer, contact Zach Rhodes at 228-207-2303.
