Pelicans sweep quick homestand to get back on track

Now, all six of those losses came on the road and to teams widely considered to be playoff contenders in the West - and of course, injuries played a part, as they always seem to do with the Pelicans. But if New Orleans can continue to get contributions from up and down the roster, such as E’Twaun Moore’s 17 points and Darius Miller’s trio of three point makes against the Suns? Another Pelicans playoff push just may be in the cards.