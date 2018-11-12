Pelicans sweep quick homestand to get back on track

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WLOX) - Taking care of an inferior opponent on your home floor is something good NBA teams are supposed to do. That hasn’t always been the case inside the Smoothie King Center over the last few years.
However, with wins over the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns over the last four days, both games in which the Pelicans were favored, New Orleans continues to show signs of building a winning culture.
“The good teams are supposed to beat teams like this, and we consider ourselves one of the good teams,” Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis said. "We had to get back in the win column.”
The quick two-game streak is also a nice bounce-back for New Orleans, who dropped their previous six games after a scorching 4-1 start to the year.
“Dropping six in a row, we took that personal," Davis said. (We just want to) come back home and try to take care of homecourt.”
“Protecting home, that’s big for what we want to do in the future," Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. "Just persevere. Even though we lost five or six straight or whatever, just being able to take care of home was big for us to go on another (win streak).”
Now, all six of those losses came on the road and to teams widely considered to be playoff contenders in the West - and of course, injuries played a part, as they always seem to do with the Pelicans. But if New Orleans can continue to get contributions from up and down the roster, such as E’Twaun Moore’s 17 points and Darius Miller’s trio of three point makes against the Suns? Another Pelicans playoff push just may be in the cards.
“Everybody started clicking," Davis said of their last two games. "Guys are making shots, guys are making the right plays, playing for each other. We got back to playing defense the last two games. When we’re doing that, everybody getting in their rhythm, getting back in the groove, we’re gonna be a tough team to beat.”
