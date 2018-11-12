Ocean Springs School District junior class ranked for composite ACT score

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District is one of eight school districts in Mississippi to see its junior class average a composite score of 20 or more on the 2018 statewide administration of the ACT test.
The junior class in the Ocean Springs School District averaged a composite score of 20.5, which is ties for the top score on the Coast. Statewide, juniors averaged a composite score of 17.8
“The ACT is an important tool in determining the college readiness of our students,” said Ocean Springs High School Principal Dr. Vickie Tiblier. “A majority of our students plan to attend either a 2-year or 4-year college after graduating high school, so it is imperative that we continue to prepare our students for the rigors of higher education.”
Since 2015, the Mississippi Legislature has appropriated approximately $1 million annually for public schools to administer the ACT to all high school juniors. Annual average scores for juniors have ranged from 17.6 to 18.3.
