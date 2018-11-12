New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2013 file photo, elementary school third graders run under a rainbow colored tarp during the 15th Annual Kansas Kids Fitness Day, in Hutchinson, Kan. New federal guidelines released on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, advise that children as young as age 3 should move more, sit less and get more active, and that any amount and any type of exercise helps health. (Aaron Marineau/The Hutchinson News via AP) (Aaron Marineau)
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE | November 12, 2018 at 7:03 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 7:03 AM
CHICAGO (AP) — New U.S. guidelines on exercise advise starting sooner to get children active to avoid health problems later in life.

Physical activity guidelines used to start at age 6, but now they recommend involving kids as young as 3 in active play throughout the day.

For adults, the advice remains to get at least two and a half hours of exercise in a week, including aerobic exercise and lifting weights or other muscle-strengthening work.

Exercise doesn't have to be all at once or very hard. Even little things like taking the stairs instead of an elevator help.

The guidelines were released Monday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.