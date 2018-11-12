Michelle Obama memoir is next pick for Winfrey book club

In a statement Monday, Winfrey said the memoir was "well-written" and inspirational. "Becoming" already was expected to sell millions of copies and now has the backing of publishing's most established hit maker. Winfrey knows the Obamas well. She was a prominent backer of Barack Obama's candidacy in 2008 and has interviewed both Obamas over the past decade. She will be onstage Tuesday night with Michelle Obama at Chicago's United Center, the first stop on Obama's promotional tour