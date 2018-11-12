Long Beach Veterans Day parade has new direction, same goal

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - There’s nothing like well-deserved gratitude.
“It makes me feel happy that we have someone to protect us,” said Morgan Hermann, whose father served as a Seabee and was one of hundreds who came to enjoy the annual Long Beach Veterans Day Parade on Sunday. “I’m just so happy to honor them and celebrate this holiday.”
Korean War veteran Harold Ryals wears his pride well, especially on this day.
“I would have died for this country over and over,” he said. “For this country made me what I am today. A good man and a God-fearing man.”
The recognition and acknowledgement go way beyond the parade route.
“It means actually more for my son and my granddaughters than it does for me personally,” said Army veteran Scott Petersen. “My granddaughters are both on active duty and my son was in the Air Force.”
But for the first time in its six-year history, the parade is under the direction of some folks who take parading seriously.
The Carnival Association of Long Beach added the parade to accompany the festival that it began last year.
“We have it kind of down to a science as far as getting the people together and getting the organization,” said Jennifer Glenn, CALB president.
Organizers have reached long and deep to find ways to involve veterans in the celebration and are already seeing a growth in participation.
“It really helped that we got vehicles for them to ride in,” Glenn said. “Our organizers went to the America Legion and the DAV and the VFW, and we actually invited them to come and told them that we would help them as far as getting in to the parade.”
Glenn said growing the size of the parade is important to one end only.
“We would love it only for the fact that we want to raise community awareness for our veterans to let them know how much they are appreciated," she said.
The parade had about 150 participants and about 40 units.
