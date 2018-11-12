ICYMI in NFL Week 10: Bowles' Jets bad; Norman knocks fans

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman celebrated a road victory by blasting the NFC East leaders' home fans, saying it seems like they "just don't really care; they just boo everything and aren't really behind us." Washington is 3-1 in away games, 3-2 at home. "We can play all the games on the road, if you ask me," said Norman, who had an acrobatic interception early, one of four turnovers forced by Washington's defense against the Bucs. Later, Norman sent out a tweet encouraging spectators to be more supportive and enthusiastic at home. After all, with a 6-3 record, a two-game division lead over the surprisingly so-so Super Bowl champion Eagles and the Cowboys (both 4-5 after Dallas beat Philadelphia 27-20 with the help of a hurdle by Ezekiel Elliott) and an easy schedule the rest of the way, the Redskins would host a playoff game if they avoid a collapse.