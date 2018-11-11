First phase of renovations at PRCC’s Forrest County Center nearing completion

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The first phase of major renovations at the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College is nearing completion.
School administrators say work is about 80 percent finished on a new student services building, new classrooms and a new campus police department.
The work also includes 80 new parking spots, a new entrance sign and the remodeling of the campus multi-purpose room.
It’s part of a project that totals about $1.5 million.
“We have plans to move in over Christmas into the new student services building,” said Jana Causey, vice president of Forrest County Operations for Pearl River Community College. “The multi-purpose room should be completed by the first of December and additionally, those renovations have allowed us to add programs.”
Future plans include a new book store and grill area, along with a new honors institute.
