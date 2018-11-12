FIRST ALERT: Wet and possibly stormy Monday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until Noon. This means a tornado warning could occur at any moment.
Showers with a chance for thunderstorms on Monday. Severe, damaging, weather will be possible... but not likely. The potential for severe, damaging, weather will be greatest near the coastal locations, especially near and south of I-10. The potential is lower generally north of I-10.
“Overall, the potential for severe, damaging, weather is on the low side,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday. “On a scale of one up to five, we’re at about a one or two today. The higher the number, the more likely for storm damage to occur.”
“While many will see rain, some will see lightning, only a few isolated areas if any will actually see storm damage," Williams continued.
If any of today’s thunderstorms become strong, they will be capable of frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, or wind gusts to around 35 miles per hour.
If any of today’s thunderstorms become severe, they will be capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts over 58 miles per hour, or very intense flooding rainfall.
The timing for this severe weather potential is roughly from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
The potential for severe, damaging, weather is expected to decrease around sunset storms lose the energy from the decreasing daytime heating.
