Few strong storms still possible this afternoon

This morning was pretty quiet for South Mississippi, but showers and storms are still likely to move in from the west this afternoon. A few storms could be strong or possibly severe. A few damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch remains in place until 7 PM Monday evening. However, our overall severe weather risk is low. Heavy rain will be possible with some of these storms. Highs will remain in the 70s.
A few showers may linger tonight, but more rain is expected on Tuesday as a stout cold front pushes through the South. Temperatures through the day will fall, and we’ll likely only end up around 50 in the afternoon! Get ready for a blustery wind, too.
We’ll drop near 40 on Wednesday morning, and we’ll struggle to reach 50 on Wednesday afternoon. More cloud cover and a few showers will be possible. Once the cloud clear some on Thursday morning, we could see temps drop into the mid 30s. Highs will at least warm up into the upper 50s by Thursday with more sunshine.
