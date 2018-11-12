Few strong storms still possible this afternoon

This morning was pretty quiet for South Mississippi, but showers and storms are still likely to move in from the west this afternoon. A few storms could be strong or possibly severe. A few damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch remains in place until 7 PM Monday evening. However, our overall severe weather risk is low. Heavy rain will be possible with some of these storms. Highs will remain in the 70s.