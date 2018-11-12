Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Duke leapfrogs Kansas for No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Duke's Zion Williamson (1) looks toward the basket while Army's Tommy Funk (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Gerry Broome)
November 12, 2018 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:38 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke has supplanted Kansas atop the new AP Top 25 poll after its dominating win against Kentucky, giving the Blue Devils a record number of appearances at No. 1.

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in Monday's first regular-season poll. That allowed Duke to set a record with its 135th week at No. 1, breaking a tie with UCLA for most all-time.

Duke claimed 48 of 65 first-place votes after beating then-No. 2 Kentucky by 34 points in their opener.

It was impressive enough to bump the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks, who fell to No. 2 despite a quality win of their own against then-No. 10 Michigan State.

Gonzaga was third, followed by Virginia and Tennessee to round out the top 5.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski grabs an official's arm while discussing a play during a break in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Army in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski grabs an official's arm while discussing a play during a break in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Army in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (AP)

___

See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/poll

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) and Army's Matt Wilson (14) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke's Zion Williamson (1) and Army's Matt Wilson (14) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (AP)