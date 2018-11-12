CTA now offers bus routes from Biloxi to D’Iberville

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you’re looking to catch a ride between Biloxi and D’Iberville, Coast Transit Authority now has you covered.
The public transportation agency is extending one of its routes into D'Iberville city limits and to the Promenade Shopping Center. Route 32 previously only went to the Popps Ferry corridor. On Monday, Nov. 12, it began running all the way to the Promenade, opening up shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and other new retail opportunities to CTA riders.
Also included in this new route are additional stops along the Popps Ferry corridor, including Atkinson Road, the Margaret Sherry Library, Cedar Lake Medical Center, and the neighborhood Walmart store.
The 90-minute route will run six days a week with the route starting at the bus shelter at Pass Road and Popps Ferry. Riders will have the opportunity to transfer and make connections with Pass Road - Route 34 east- and west-bound, as well as Route 4 D'Iberville when it reaches the Target store in D'Iberville.
To check all of the bus routes offered by Coast Transit Authority, visit their website HERE.
