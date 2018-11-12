Catholics to name suspected abusers in Mississippi, Alabama

MOBILE, AL (WLOX/AP) - A Roman Catholic leader says church offices in Alabama and Mississippi will release the names of clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors.
A statement from Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile says each of the four Catholic dioceses in the two states will release the names of people who were removed from ministry after being accused of abuse. In Alabama, diocese officers are located in Birmingham, while in Mississippi, the offices are in Jackson and Biloxi. The archdiocese is in Mobile.
Rodi's statement says the Mobile office will release names involved in accusations dating back to 1950.
When WLOX reached out to the Biloxi diocese about the archbishop’s announcement, the diocese issued the following statement:
“As part of an ongoing effort to be transparent and accountable, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi is reviewing clergy personnel files. We are doing this in conjunction with the Archdiocese of Mobile and the Dioceses of Jackson and Birmingham. In the near future, the Diocese of Biloxi will release the names of those members of the clergy removed from ministry for cause from the time of our establishment in 1977. If complaints of abuse are alleged to have happened prior to our founding, these are to be reported by the Diocese of Jackson. We join with all people of good will in praying for victims of abuse and earnestly urge all institutions, public and private, to shine a light of truth on a serious societal problem. The Diocese of Biloxi encourages anyone with knowledge of abuse to report it to the proper authorities.”
The statement released by Archbishop Rodi does not say when the names will be made public. It says clergy personnel files from nearly seven decades are being examined.
