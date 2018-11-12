Brees passes Brett Favre on career TD passing list

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown against the Bengals, it was his third passing touchdown in the contest. It was significant for a Saints win, and in the history books. Brees passed Brett Favre into second place on the NFL career touchdown passes.
"I consider myself very blessed, very grateful, for the opportunity to play this game as long as I have. To play with the guys I had a chance to play with. Love my team, love my teammates. We’re just taking it one at a time. Keep plugging along, and hope there’s more to go.
On the season, Brees has 21 touchdown passes, and only one interception.
