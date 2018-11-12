Asia shares gain ahead of key data; oil recovers

ENERGY: Oil futures recovered on news that major producers planned to reduce output. Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday that the kingdom will reduce exports by around 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said his country was open to cuts, at a meeting of oil producers in Abu Dhabi. Benchmark U.S. crude bounced back from 10 days of losses, adding 79 cents to $60.98 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract shed 48 cents to $60.19 in the previous session. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up $1.33 to $60.98. It lost 47 cents to $70.18 in London.