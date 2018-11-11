WLOX Editorial: We applaud the effort to improve the look of beach storm drains

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Work will soon begin on covering a few of those unsightly storm drain pipes on our coast beaches. The plans unveiled by the governor are certainly a major improvement over what we have now.
Those exposed pipes will be covered with a concrete walkway with an observation deck at the end. The first three will be in high profile locations near the I-110 loop and at the east end of Biloxi Beach.
We have more than 200 of those ugly drain pipes. We have a long way to go, but we applaud the move to start improving the look of the coast’s greatest natural asset, our beaches.
