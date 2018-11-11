Waveland community honors veterans

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - The sound of a bugle playing “Taps” before noon bellowed in one part of Hancock County Sunday.
"We need to recognize that our vets are a very important part of what America is, and we wouldn't be standing here talking today of it wasn't for the sacrifices that each of them made," said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith.
It was a small event; two dozen or so people stood in the Veterans Memorial in Waveland to honor America’s military members, those still alive and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"It shows me that there are still a lot people in our country that understand why we are where we are at today," said bugler John King. "That's because people gave their lives for our freedom."
On the 100th anniversary since World War I ended, remembering the millions of people who did what they could to defend liberty and justice. In Waveland, civilians consider it an honor to use their talents and abilities to pay tribute.
“It becomes part of your heart, just trying to give back and show your support for the veterans,” King said.
There have been celebrations and parades happening all weekend long for the veterans. People were thankful to have so many days for it.
“I just think it gives more time for more people to remember and thank those who served,” Smith said.
The Bay High JROTC cadets presented the colors before the ceremony. Their moderator said the cadets have been walking in parades and presenting all weekend.
“It is very rewarding seeing that we have the honor to march in the parade or do color guards for events like this and to see all of the veterans happy to see all of us here,” said Dani Ramsel, a Bay High JROTC cadet.
