Veterans Day on the MS Gulf Coast

SOUTH MS, (WLOX) - November 11th is reserved as Veterans Day in the U.S. every year as a way for citizens to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Force including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy.
Different from Memorial Day, Veterans Day celebrates all military veterans who have served the U.S. Memorial Day honors men and women who have died while serving in the military.
Residents on the Coast celebrate and honor U.S. veterans on this special day through various activities from parades to school programs. Residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport say this is one of their most memorable times of the year.
This year, veterans were even celebrated through a flash mob in Biloxi!
