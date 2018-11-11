Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Biloxi identified

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The man who died Friday night after being hit by a train in Biloxi has been identified.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim Sunday as Douglas Bumstead, 68. He was originally from Tennessee but had connections to the Gulf Coast.
Switzer said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The conductor of the train said Bumstead walked into the path of the oncoming train Friday night, according to Switzer.
Switzer said he is still awaiting the results of the toxicology report.
