Patriotic, Christian flash mob honors veterans in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Coalville United Methodist Church decided to honor veterans in a different way.
“Flash mob!” said Coalville’s Jan Garner.
But nobody had any real experience.
“I have seen it on television and different states and different towns,” said C.J. Johnson of Family of Faith Christian Center in Biloxi. “But me being part of a flash mob, oh, yeah, God has a sense of humor.”
About a dozen people representing five churches performed at Edgewater Mall.
“It’s very important to reach out to the community, let our veterans know how much we support them, how much we honor them on this holiday weekend, and also just to be in front of the public and let them know what a great thing our churches are doing to keep the holiday in our thoughts,” Garner said.
Johnson’s husband served for 26 years in the Air Force.
“America is still great, and we love our veterans, and we appreciate their service,” she said. “That’s why we can do things like this.”
The same goes for the Rev. Beth Matthews.
“I have a son-in-law who has served in Afghanistan and is still in the military. My brother’s retired military,” she said. “I believe they need to be honored.”
While this wasn’t the largest spontaneous performance, it did give bystanders a shot of faith and patriotism.
“Oh, I love spontaneity,” Mathews said. “Wasn’t it fun? God calls us to make a joyful noise, and that’s what I did!”
